It is over for UHURU as IEBC allows RAILA to have parallel tallying center - No rigging again

Friday April 7, 2017 - The National Supper Alliance (NASA) will have its parallel voter tallying system during the August 8th General Election.





This was revealed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after meeting with NASA leaders yesterday among them former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula.





However, the parallel system by NASA will only be for internal use only and will not be used to announce the winner of the Presidential race in August.





This comes even as the commission had vehemently opposed NASA’s parallel voter tallying system saying it was the only constitutionally mandated institution to tally votes.





The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, had also warned the Opposition against running a parallel tallying center in August as doing so would be a recipe for chaos and violence.





The Kenyan DAILY POST