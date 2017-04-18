ISAAC MWAURA escapes death by a whisker after his car was sprayed with bullets(PHOTOs)

Tuesday, 18 April 2017-Nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, escaped death by a whisker after his car was sprayed with bullets.

 Mwaura took to social media where he shared photos of his bullet riddled car and claimed that Simon King’ara wanted to kill him.

 Simon King’ara is Mwaura’s close competitor in the  Ruiru Parliamentary seat.

 They will battle it out for the party ticket on Friday during Jubilee Nomination.
Assassination attempt by Simon King'ara , a bullet has pierced My left ear and car sprayed bullets . Rushed to Nairobi Hospital” Mwaura posted on his official facebook page and shared the photos below




