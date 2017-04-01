Is this another one of Jubilee’s scams? He says he has discovered HIV cure and now selling it

Wednesday April 12, 2017 - An MP allied to the ruling Jubilee Party has shocked his residents after he revealed that he had discovered the cure for the dreaded HIV/ AIDS disease.





Speaking to residents at Chamari in Kilifi County during a Jubilee rally that was also attended by Kilifi North MP, Gideon Mung’aro, Magarini MP, Harison Kombe, claimed he has discovered a HIV cure using therapy.





He said he could cure HIV virus and men impotence using reflexology therapy which does not require any medicine.





He urged youths to...



