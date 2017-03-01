Is OMAR HASSAN on UHURU’s payroll to destroy NASA? JOHO reveals what many didn’t know

Friday April 7, 2017 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has accused Senator Omar Hassan of working with the enemy - Jubilee administration - to split the National Super Alliance (NASA) ahead of the August 8th General Election to the advantage of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.





This after he questioned his academic qualifications and called for further scrutiny of his papers.





Speaking yesterday, Omar claimed Joho’s papers were all fake and called on NASA if it forms the next Government to open an inquiry into the matter.





However, Joho accused Omar of working with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee to destroy him and NASA before the August election.





He said Omar was being bankrolled by Uhuru/ Ruto to run against him for the Mombasa Governorship to split NASA votes for Jubilee to win.





Nevertheless, the Mombasa Governor said he won’t be intimidated or blackmailed by anyone, least of all Omar Hassan, and that he will soldier on with his campaigns for re-election.





