Is he into black magic? RAILA caught red handed performing funny ceremonies at night (PHOTOs)

Thursday April 13, 2017 - Last year, Mbita MP, Millie Odhiambo, claimed that she was told by Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, that former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, uses witchcraft to keep his supporters around him without taking them anywhere.





Millie who was speaking in an interview with Ramogi FM claimed that Wanga told him that Raila uses Voodoo from Kenya and Nigeria and that is the reason why he always has a massive following.





Even before a year passes, Raila Odinga is busy performing eerie ceremonies inside a forest in Samburu.





On Wednesday night, Raila Odinga joined Samburu community medicine men at the foot of Ngiro Hills, South Horr constituency, for what he termed as a ‘prayer ceremony’.





“The ceremony started from midnight to 2:00am and resumed at 5:00am. The ceremony is reserved for few. With it, the elders committed the Samburu community to support our Movement and I, in return, committed to....



