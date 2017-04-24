Is God punishing WAIGURU for stealing NYS money? – See what she is going through

Monday April 24, 2017- Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Ann Waiguru, has threatened to go to court to stop Jubilee Party nominations in Kirinyaga County.





Waiguru, who is interested in Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, is facing off with incumbent Governor, Joseph Ndathi, who is also defending his seat using Jubilee ticket.





Speaking on Monday, Waiguru claimed that Ndathi had collaborated with other officials overseeing the primaries to rig her out by stuffing ballot boxed with papers that had been marked before the exercise kicked off.





“There is no way we were going to accept the nomination yet rigging was evidently taking place,” Waiguru said.





Waiguru said that nominations should reflect the will of the people, adding that rigging is a scheme to impose leaders on the residents, which is unacceptable.





“The nominations should be a representation of what the people of Kirinyaga want and rigging will only allow unwanted leaders to clinch the ticket,” said Waiguru.





Waiguru is the woman who made headlines last year after she was caught red handed stealing Sh 791 million from National Youth Service (NYS).



