Is dirty money haunting her? JOSEPHINE KABURA spotted in a hospital looking depressed (PHOTOs)

Friday, 07 April 2017 - One of the key suspects in the NYS scandal was spotted in a city hospital in deep thought.





Josephine Kabura, who stole millions of shillings during Waiguru’s term in office, looked seriously ill as she waited to see the doctor.





She concealed herself in a corner, covering her face with both hands .





Despite stealing millions of shillings, she looks depressed.





She has more problems than you can imagine.





Just look at these photos.





As they say, all is vanity.





Is dirty money haunting her?