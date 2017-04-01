Internship Opportunity in Nairobi

Nina Tours and Travel Limited provide scheduled and tailor-made tours to countries in Southern and Eastern Africa.

The Management is seeking to recruit an intern to join their Reservation team.

Job Title: Tour Consultant – Intern



Station : [Nina Tours & Travel] Nairobi

Terms of service [Unpaid] Job offer after successfully completing the internship.

Job Role Type: Full time

Duration [3 Months]

Overall Function: The goal of this role is to keep our clients satisfied and loyal for future services. You will learn how to manage and providing tourism related services and packages for business and holiday on behalf of our suppliers.

In addition, the internship programme will provide relevant knowledge and skills in;

· Answering telephone calls & enquiries

· Managing reservations;

· Marketing

· Customer service

· Record keeping Accounting &

· Office Administration.

Qualifications

We are seeking an enthusiastic individual, ideally one who is passionate in building a lasting career in Tours and Travel industry.

Qualified applicants must meet the following minimum requirements;

Applicants Must be between 21- 23 Years old

Have a minimum Diploma in Tours and Travel from Utalii (IATA) or any other recognized Institution.

Basic knowledge in using Gelileo and/or Amadeus is desired.

Skills and Attributes

· Good communication skills

· Service orientated.

· High work standards and ethics

· Confident, A team player

· Flexible and solution drive

· Self-driven, Good memory

How to Apply:

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria should submit their application letter addressed to the Human Resource Manager, together with an updated CV and copies of relevant credentials and three referees.

hr@centrionstaffingsolutions.com Send Applications to

The deadline for submission is by 8th April,2017

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted