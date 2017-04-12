Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Monitoring & Evaluation

Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Monitoring & EvaluationJobs and Careers 05:36
General Overview: The Vibrant Village Foundation is a private foundation that established operations in Kenya in 2014. In Emuhaya District, the Foundation conducts a number of development programmes across the areas of agriculture, education, business and infrastructure.
The Foundation is recruiting an M&E Intern to assist in the implementation of VVF (Kenya)’s M&E strategy for all projects in Vihiga County to ensure measurable impact and progress towards the organisation’s goals.
The M&E Intern will be support multiple data collection processes across VVF projects and will assist in the delivery of high quality datasets.
Location: Esabalu Sub-location, Emuhaya District, Vihiga County
Duration: 3 months (with possibility of extension based on performance)
Job Description
Coordination of M&E data collectors and casual data entry staff, including:
· In–field coordination of key M&E activities, with an eye to “perfect” quality standard.
· Quality–control and supervision of data entry, with zero tolerance for data–entry errors.
· In–field follow–up on errors to ensure quality data across all project
Assist in data management, including:
· Manipulation and verification of collected data – including, data cleaning, basic analysis and quality control
· Managing data collection files, using online storage
· Collection, analysis and reporting on internal Key Performance Indicators
Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
· Finalist/recent graduate (2016/2017) in Statistics, Computer science, Mathematics and Statistics, I.T. ONLY
· Advanced skills in Excel MANDATORY,
· Proficiency in SPSS, SAS, Epi-Info or STATA
· Knowledge/Experience in MySQL and/or Salesforce an added advantage
· Experience in designing and participating in development projects
· Experience/conversance with data collection using tablets
· Strong research and reporting skills
· Strong analytical thinker with acute attention to detail
· Strong interpersonal skills
· Goal oriented and committed with ability to work under pressure within a dynamic Team, both on-site and remotely
· Self-motivated, eager to learn and able to work without any supervision
How to apply
Forward your cover letter and CV ONLY to jobs.vvfkenya@gmail.com before 12th April 2017; 5PM.
The subject of your email should contain the job you are applying for and your name, i.e. “Monitoring and Evaluation Internship – (*Your Name*).
There will be no remuneration/stipend offered for the positionOnly shortlisted applicants will be contacted.