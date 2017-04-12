Internship Opportunity in Kenya - Monitoring & Evaluation

Monitoring & Evaluation Internship

General Overview: The Vibrant Village Foundation is a private foundation that established operations in Kenya in 2014. In Emuhaya District, the Foundation conducts a number of development programmes across the areas of agriculture, education, business and infrastructure.

The Foundation is recruiting an M&E Intern to assist in the implementation of VVF (Kenya)’s M&E strategy for all projects in Vihiga County to ensure measurable impact and progress towards the organisation’s goals.

The M&E Intern will be support multiple data collection processes across VVF projects and will assist in the delivery of high quality datasets.

Location: Esabalu Sub-location, Emuhaya District, Vihiga County

Duration: 3 months (with possibility of extension based on performance)

Job Description

Coordination of M&E data collectors and casual data entry staff, including:

· In–field coordination of key M&E activities, with an eye to “perfect” quality standard.

· Quality–control and supervision of data entry, with zero tolerance for data–entry errors.

· In–field follow–up on errors to ensure quality data across all project

Assist in data management, including:

· Manipulation and verification of collected data – including, data cleaning, basic analysis and quality control

· Managing data collection files, using online storage

· Collection, analysis and reporting on internal Key Performance Indicators

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Finalist/recent graduate (2016/2017) in Statistics, Computer science, Mathematics and Statistics, I.T. ONLY

· Advanced skills in Excel MANDATORY,

· Proficiency in SPSS, SAS, Epi-Info or STATA

· Knowledge/Experience in MySQL and/or Salesforce an added advantage

· Experience in designing and participating in development projects

· Experience/conversance with data collection using tablets

· Strong research and reporting skills

· Strong analytical thinker with acute attention to detail

· Strong interpersonal skills

· Goal oriented and committed with ability to work under pressure within a dynamic Team, both on-site and remotely

· Self-motivated, eager to learn and able to work without any supervision

How to apply

jobs.vvfkenya@gmail.com before 12th April 2017; 5PM. Forward your cover letter and CV ONLY tobefore 12th April 2017; 5PM.

The subject of your email should contain the job you are applying for and your name, i.e. “Monitoring and Evaluation Internship – (*Your Name*).

There will be no remuneration/stipend offered for the position

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.