Internal Audit & Risk Consultants Jobs in Kenya

Consultants – Internal Audit & Risk Department

PKF Eastern Africa seeks to recruit experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill the position of Consultant, Internal Audit & Risk Department .

The job holder will report to the Department Manager.

The Consultant’s responsibilities will include:

I. Business Development

a) Participate in development of a business plan for consulting services to be offered by the firm.

b) Target and pursue business opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa in supporting the Manager.

c) Target and pursue business opportunities within the firm from existing clients.

d) Carry out various marketing activities including organizing and coordinating seminars, proposal development and writing articles in consultation with the Manager.

II. Assignment Operational Management

a) Assignment Risk Management:

· Adhere to firm’s risk management policies on client acceptance and risk assessments prior to accepting clients

· Ensuring that all hold harmless letters and other contractual letters for each assignment are in the respective files before commencement of each assignment.

b) Assignment Planning:

· Drawing up the work plans for all assignments in consultation with the Manager.

c) Assignment Execution:

· Ensuring that the consultancy team is fully and properly briefed on each assignment.

· Ensuring all scheduled consultancy assignments commence and finish as scheduled and inform the Manager periodically on the progress and reasons for delay, if any.

· Carrying out field visits, guide and supervise staff and review assignment work on field visits to ensure that all assignments are carried out in accordance with the plan and to revise the plan where necessary.

· Ensuring proper project management and control on all assignments.

· Ensuring the assignment deliverables are complete in all material aspects prior to submission to the Manager for review.

· Preparing the report and discussing preliminary issues with the client prior to Manager’s review.

d) Assignment Staff Matters:

· Motivating and evaluating the performance of the consultancy team on all assignments.

· Providing on-the-job training towards staff development and training

III. Assignment Financial Management

a) Ensuring the assignment budget is not exceeded without the express authority of the Manager.

b) Ensuring that all consultancy assignments are carried out within the budgets and to report any expected variances to the Manager.

c) Reviewing time sheets of consultancy staff weekly.

d) Following-up on work in progress.

e) Monitoring of debtors and follow-up of collections.

f) Reviewing of registers currently in use.

IV. General

a) Any other responsibilities as may be assigned by the Manager in relation to consultancy assignments

Qualifications, Experience and Key Competencies

· Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Business Management, Economics or related field from a recognized University;

· Masters degree will be an added advantage

· Professional qualification in Finance/ Accounting or any other related discipline

· At least five (5) years related experience

· Membership of good standing with ICPAK/IIA or recognized professional body

· Positive attitude

· Demonstrated experience in use of computerized accounting systems

· Must be proficient in MS Office Suites

· Attention to detail and the ability to work logically, consistently and accurately

· Excellent numeracy skills combined with an inquiring, analytical mind

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

· Good report writing, presentation skills and analytical skills.

pkfhr@ke.pkfea.com by 13 April 2017. If you fit any of the above profile and are interested in this challenging opportunity, please submit your application with a detailed CV, to

Kindly quote the position on the subject of the email.