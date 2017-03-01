INCREDIBLE! This 4-year-old geography genius will blow your mind (Watch VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 13:49
This adorable 4-year old boy by the name Nathan has taken the internet by storm after his appearance on NBC’s ‘Little Big Shots’
The show celebrates gifted and talented kids by giving them a platform to showcase their talents and some of the acts are mind blowing.
Like this 4-year old geography genius blew everyone away by naming all African countries by just looking at the map.
Watch the amazing video below.
