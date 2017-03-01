I’m in love and here’s my real LOVER - LILLIAN MULI clears the rumour for once and all.

Thursday, 06 April 2017 - Citizen TV anchor, Lillian Muli, has been in the gossip headlines after she shared photos goofing around with wealthy city businessman, Jared Nevaton, and referred to her as “Bae”.





The s3xy screen siren later pulled down the photos after realizing that she had made a mistake but Kenyans on social media had already taken screen-shots.





Jared denied having any affair with Lillian Muli and insisted that they are just friends.





The gorgeous screen-siren who gives men sleepless nights with her beauty has finally revealed her real lover.





According to Lillian, she is single and the only special man in her life right now is her little son.





When she gets a man, she will put him on her profile photo.





“Ain't it cute that everyone thinks I'm in Love? I'm in Love with two people myself and my cute little son. The day I find a man that completes me he will be my profile picture.” She posted on her official Instagram page.