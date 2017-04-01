If you see your son with a blue tongue, know that he is taking drugs (PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST , , 05:10

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - Schools are closed and parents should be very careful with their teenage sons and daughters.

Many teenagers fall into the trap of peer pressure during school holidays.

If you see your son with a blue tongue, know that he is taking drugs.

It’s a drug known as Flunitrazepam that is worse than cocaine and heroin.

See photos of the drug that teenagers are abusing nowadays in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno