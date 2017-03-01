If you missed PHOTOs of UHURU as he paid KDF in Somalia a surprise visit and promised this.

President Uhuru Kenyatta made a historic visit to Somalia meeting Kenya Defence Forces serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia at Dhobley Military Camp.





D ressed in military gear, the Commander-in-Chief, met KDF and thanked them for their sacrifice and saying Kenya will forever be indebted to them for neutralizing the threat of Al Shabaab.





“Your being here in Somalia has saved many lives, and for that Kenyans will forever be indebted to you. Your presence here has at least freed people of the fear of Al Shabaab,” President Kenyatta said.





“We have revived our tourism sector thanks to you for securing our country.”





He added: “We are talking to the new Somali Government to emphasize to them the importance of building their military so that you can go back home. That is our exit strategy.”





See photos below.