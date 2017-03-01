If you missed the moment Kisii youth demonstrated and burnt Jubilee t-shirts during UHURU’s visit.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto were in Kisii County two weeks ago where they beseeched the locals to re-elect them in the August 8th General Elections.





While the President addressed residents without any incidents despite the area being an opposition stronghold, a video has emerged of youths demonstrating and chanting pro-NASA slogans immediately after the Head of State left.





However, it has emerged that the youths were paid to demonstrate to make the area seem like an ODM zone after the President’s visit went on smoothly.





Watch the video below:



