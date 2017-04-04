I wish I married cop who executed Eastleigh thugs, Kenyan Lady narrates how they shot her friend on the head.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017- This Kenyan lady has narrated her harrowing experience on the hands of the ruthless ‘Gaza’ gang whose two members were executed in broad daylight in Eastleigh over the weekend.





A flying squad cop killed two members of the notorious gang sparking debate on the justification of extra-judicial killings.





While majority of Kenyans seem to support this summary execution of dangerous criminals, others have expressed their reservations warning that lawlessness anywhere is a threat to the rule of law everywhere.

One advocate of police execution, a lady by the name Tracy Wairimu, feels justice has been served after her friend was ruthless murdered by the Gaza gang in broad daylight.





She went ahead to say that she could have married the cop who felled those miscreants.





Read the post below.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.



