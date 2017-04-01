I will treat you well both in bed & stomach! Curvy LUO lady desperately looking for a husband (PHOTOs).

Thursday, 13 April 2017 – A curvaceous lady from the Luo community is desperately looking for a man to marry her.





Roseline Nyar Owouth has been flooding her facebook page with sweet messages hoping that she will get a husband.





She describes herself as a simple lady with a golden heart.





Roseline claims apart from her beautiful curves, she has a good heart.





She also claims to be a good cook and a goddess behind closed doors.





This is what she has been posting.





If you...



