I will still ‘rig’ OTUOMA again if we repeat elections - OJAAMONG shocks RAILA and ODM

Embattled Busia Governor, Sospeter Ojaamong, has continued to defend his controversial victory over Funyula MP, Dr. Paul Otuoma, in the just conclude ODM primaries for the ODM ticket to contest for the gubernatorial seat.





This comes even as the ODM National Elections Board nullified the Busia election after it emerged that Ojaamong rigged his competitor in broad daylight to clinch the coveted ticket.





Speaking at Bukalamain in Matayos Constituency, Ojaamong faulted the ODM board for its decision to nullify the election saying the board should have waited for Otuoma to make a formal complaint on the rigging claim before taking any action.





He insisted that the over 92,000 votes he got, majority from his backyard of Teso South and Teso North Constituencies to beat Paul Otuoma, who got 63,000, were legitimate.





He said he is ready to face Otuoma in a repeat of the Busia ODM gubernatorial nominations slated for the 25th of this month, saying he will beat him again.





The Kenyan DAILY POST