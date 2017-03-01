I will not campaign for NASA anymore - OPARANYA explodes and leaves RAILA in tears

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya could be having second thoughts on the August 8th General Election and could be headed out of the National Super Alliance (NASA).





This is after he suspended all activities meant to market the Opposition outfit in Kakamega and the entire Western region.





Speaking on Saturday, Oparanya said he will not campaign for NASA in the region again because of the confusion over the choice of the flag bearer.





He noted that his priority now was to ensure that he gets re-elected in the August 8th General Election and will not waste his precious time and resources campaigning for either Raila Odinga or any other NASA principal because they are a confused lot.





The ODM Deputy Party leader said unless the NASA principals sit down and decide who among them will fly the flag, he will not campaign for any of them.





