I want to be President because my mother predicted I will be President of Kenya - KALONZO.

In his book, Peeling Back the Mask: A quest for Justice in Kenya, lawyer Miguna Miguna unmasked the political rivalry that existed between CORD leader , Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka during the Nusu Mkate Government .





In the book, Miguna who was Raila Odinga’s political advisor during the time, recalled his boss’s interview in Geneva, Switzerland, where he disclosed that Kalonzo believes that he must be the President of Kenya because his mother allegedly prophesied so.





“After Raila became Prime Minister and we were sitting in his presidential suite in a hotel in Geneva in 2009 – with Salim Lone next to me – I asked if he could ever work with Kalonzo again, especially now that they were both holding important positions in the grand coalition government. Raila looked at us and answered dead pan: “Kalonzo is shallow and self-absorbed: I can never work with him again,” Miguna quotes in his groundbreaking book.





Raila added: “He believes that he was ordained President because his mother, who was a ‘seer, predicted it”.





Currently, Kalonzo who is working together with Raila, has maintained that he must be declared the NASA presidential flag bearer and he is not ready to go for a running mate position for a second time.





“I must be NASA’s presidential flag bearer!” Kalonzo roared last week





