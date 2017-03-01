I don’t want a free ODM ticket - A Kimilili MP aspirant says he supports UHURU/ RUTO.

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Kimilili parliamentary aspirant, Didymus Barasa, has rejected ODM’s direct nomination to vie for the MP seat.





Barasa, who was among loyal politicians awarded ODM tickets to contest in the August 8th polls said that he was firmly in Jubilee and he doesn’t need free ticket.





The aspirant told the press that he was shocked to hear his name being mentioned among candidates given ODM tickets on Monday .





“I am solidly in Jubilee. I am surprised that ODM decided to give a non-member direct nomination,” Barasa said.





He also revealed that a section of ODM officials offered to pay his nomination dues as well as support his campaign if he accepted to contest under the party.





“When they approached me, I told them I am in Jubilee. I wonder how they fraudulently registered me,” he said.





He said ODM party is unpopular in Kimilili and that is why he is vying for the seat using Jubilee Party.





The Kenyan DAILY POST