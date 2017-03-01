I cannot apologise for saying what KALONZO told me to say – NYENZE tells OMAR HASSAN

Kitui West MP, Francis Nyenze, has said he will not apologise to anybody for saying former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka will move out of the National Super Alliance (NASA) if he is not named as the coalition’s presidential flag bearer.





On Thursday , Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, asked Nyenze to apologise to Kenyans for saying Kalonzo will bolt out of NASA if he is not named as the Presidential candidate.





But Nyenze, who is also the Leader of Minority in Parliament, said he cannot apologise for what he term as ‘speaking on behalf of Wiper bosses’.





“I was not speaking as Nyenze, I was speaking for his Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper party and the Kamba people. This is the last chance. We cannot go round in circles trying to waste time,” Nyenze told Omar who was shocked with the response.





Nyenze said he spoke with the blessings of Kalonzo Musyoka and it is only Kalonzo who can tell him to apologise.





The Kenyan DAILY POST