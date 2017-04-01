I can feed all Kiambu residents using my own money, you are just a beggar - KABOGO to WAITITU.

Thursday April 13, 2017 - Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant, Ferdinand Waititu, has written to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) asking them to investigate Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, over massive plunder of County resources.





According to Waititu, Kabogo is spending too much cash in his campaigns especially over the last two weeks.





Waititu, who was addressing supporters in Ruiru on Wednesday , also asked Kabogo to reveal the source of the cash he used to buy expensive armoured campaign vehicles.





Waititu alleged that the Governor could be..



