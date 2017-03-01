I can buy your radio station and turn it into an ash tray - BURNA BOY insults Kenyan radio presenter.

Over the weekend, controversial Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, disappointed his Kenyan fans when he came late for a show that was held in one of the city’s clubs.





Fans waited for Burna Boy for more than 4 hrs and when he finally came to the stage, he was intoxicated.





He performed for less than 20 minutes and then left the stage without saying a word to the fans.





A local radio presenter blasted Burna Boy and Davido for behaving like small gods and vowed that he will never play their music.





Burna Boy responded bragging that they can combine cash with Davido and buy the presenter’s radio station and turn it into an ash tray.





This is how Burna Boy responded.