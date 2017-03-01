I am the only one in NASA who can beat UHURU in August, not RAILA ODINGA or MUDAVADI

Wednesday April 5, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has said he is the only candidate in the National Super Alliance who can be able to beat President Uhuru Kenyatta.





In an interview with a local daily, Kalonzo said his colleagues and even his critics know that his candidature is more stabilizing and undivisive and that is why some reportedly want him out of NASA.





“My candidature inspires hope in Rift Valley and also in Central Kenya,” Kalonzo said.





He asked his colleagues in NASA not to demean 'the principal of servant leadership' that he stands for.





The former VP also dismissed claims that he is a weak leader saying that is propaganda being peddled by some jealous leaders in NASA who want him to bolt out of the alliance.





“If NASA nominations are done fairly and with the objective of wanting to beat Jubilee, ask the man in the streets who among us is able to beat Jubilee and raid its strongholds,” he said.





He also said he doesn’t want to vie for Presidency in his 80’s and that is why he wants the Presidency at the current age of 63.





