I am not your project! MARAGA embarrasses UHURU and warns him against confusing KISIIs
Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta off for claiming that he is a Jubilee project.
During a visit to Nyamira County last month, the President asked residents to give him another term in office, arguing that his Government had given 'their son' a job, referring to the CJ who comes from the region.
But in a statement issued by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Maraga said the recruitment process for the position of Chief Justice had nothing to do with politics.
Maraga said Uhuru misled the..
