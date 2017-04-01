I am not your project! MARAGA embarrasses UHURU and warns him against confusing KISIIs

Tuesday April 11, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga has told President Uhuru Kenyatta off for claiming that he is a Jubilee project.

During a visit to Nyamira County last month, the President asked residents to give him another term in office, arguing that his Government had given 'their son' a job, referring to the CJ who comes from the region. 

But in a statement issued by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Maraga said the recruitment process for the position of Chief Justice had nothing to do with politics. 

