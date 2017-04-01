I am not scared of Jubilee’s MIKE SONKO – KIDERO says and promises to ‘wash him’ in August

Friday April 28, 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has expressed confidence of being re-elected in August by beating Jubilee Party candidate, Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





Sonko trounced his fierce rival, Peter Kenneth, in the Jubilee primaries on Thursday and will now face Kidero in the General Elections.





The flamboyant Senator garnered 138,185 votes against Kenneth’s 62,504.





Former Starehe MP, Margaret Wanjiru, who was also in the race for the Jubilee ticket, got 7,654 votes.





“I am not surprised. All along we knew Sonko was going to be our competitor. So we are not worried and Nairobians will prove that in August,” Kidero said in a phone interview.





Kidero said Nairobi residents will re-elect him because of his development record.





“Our level of preparedness is not determined by who our competitor is. It is determined by the urban integrated development plan that we have developed,” said Kidero who is vying using the ODM party ticket.





