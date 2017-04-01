HUSSEIN MOHAMED ‘cries’ as S£XY JANET MBUGUA quits Citizen TV! Here is the VIDEO

HUSSEIN MOHAMED ‘cries’ as S£XY JANET MBUGUA quits Citizen TV! Here is the VIDEOEditor's Choice, Lifestyle, Media News 06:05
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Celebrated TV news anchor, Janet Mbugua, has called it a day at Citizen TV.
The sultry anchor made the announcement on Monday evening during the Monday Special bulletin which she co-hosts with Hussein Mohamed.
While it is reported that she is taking a break to focus on raising her young family, it is believed that she has been offered a lucrative offer elsewhere.
She...
Page 1 2