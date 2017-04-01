HUJUMA!! This Kenyan Arsenal fan could not control himself after defeat (VIDEO)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - This video of a man wearing an Arsenal FC shirt crying like a baby has gone viral.





The North London club is currently in a poor run of form which has seen them slip to sixth in the table with fans calling for the exit of long serving manager, Arsene Wenger.





The 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday was the club’s fourth consecutive away league defeat and Wenger’s first loss to Crystal Palace as Arsenal manager.





While the under-fire French tactician is not losing sleep over the club’s current woes, fans are having nightmares and this fan couldn’t take it as he broke into tears.





Probably the poor fan may put a huge stake on an Arsenal win only to get a double blow.





Watch the video below.



