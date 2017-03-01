H@R*Y WILLY PAUL thirsts over hot Tanzanian LADY during an interview there (See her PHOTOs).

The Kenyan DAILY POST 15:49

Wednesday, 05 April 2017 - Controversial gospel singer, Willy Paul, couldn’t hide his thirst for a hot Tanzanian female celebrity during an interview in one of Tanzanian’s TV stations.

The s3xually starved gospel singer confessed that he is thirsting over DJ Sinyorita, a s3xy female deejay in Tanzania.

Listen to him salivate on the s3xy deejay on live TV (as the interview ends).

The LINK>>>>

Here are photos of the s3xy Tanzanian deejay who is making Willy Paul go gaga.

After all, he is the king of “mafisi”.







   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno