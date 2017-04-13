HR Assistant Job in Kenya

Duma Works is recruiting a Human Resource Assistant for one of our clients; a leading FMCG company in Kenya.

Summary: We are looking for an energetic HR Assistant with a high level of attention to detail to work full time. The ideal candidate is able to multitask, suggest process improvements and ask for help when needed, taking an innovative approach and bringing a welcoming attitude to the office

Responsibilities

· Develop, update and maintain HR policies, procedures and programs based on legislation and best practice

· Recommend improvements to streamline HR processes

· Administer Employee benefits, making sure these are always up to date

· Assist with the development and implementation of performance review processes for all staff

· Develop and maintain accurate job descriptions for all staff with the help of managers

· Manage and maintain accurate employee records

· Facilitate and coordinate all aspects of recruiting for positions ranging from new university graduates to experienced international hires including resume screening, interview scheduling, reference checks, and candidate communication

· Administer new employee onboarding and coordinate new employee training

· Assist employees by explaining all company benefit programs

· Manage and monitor time and attendance systems, including tracking leave days

· Avoid legal challenges by making sure the compliance is observed at all times

· Maintain manager and employee confidence by keeping human resources information confidential

· Maintain good working relationships with vendors such as insurance service providers

· Any other duties as assigned by management

Desired Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree or Higher Diploma in Human Resource Management

· IHRM Certified is an added advantage.

· At least two (2) years’ experience in a Human Resource Department of a fast-­growing organization

· Living in Nairobi

Desired Skills

· Reporting and research

· Administrative Writing,

· Verbal Communication,

· Orienting Employees,

· Kenya Employment Law,

· Organizational Effectiveness,

· Confidentiality,

· Time Management,

· Analyzing Information

To Apply

Send a Cover Letter and detailed CV to apply@jobs.dumaworks.com marking the subject as “2728”, Your Full name & Phone number e.g. 2728 Barack Obama, +2547xxxxxxxx. If you don’t follow these instructions, your application will not go through.

Deadline for receiving applications: 13th April 2017

N.B.* You will receive a confirmation email and an alert to take a basic screening test over SMS or online. The email with the test may not arrive immediately. Please be patient. The email/SMS test will typically be 5-8 questions to help us understand your background. Regular SMS rates apply to the test. If you have any issues with the process, please reach out to +254702093793.

If you apply and don’t meet these minimum qualifications, we won’t be able to forward your application to the employer.