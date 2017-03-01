How to beat gold diggers at their own game! This VIDEO will leave you in stitches!Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 14:25
Gold diggers won’t give you any attention unless you have something that indicates you are loaded in every sense of that word.
If you drive, flaunting car keys will make your approach smooth or if you spot an expensive device your work is make is easy.
This lady in the video at dismissed the guy at first but when she realized he was using an I-Phone 7 she changed her mind.
Watch the hilarious video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.