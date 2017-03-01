How Sultan JOHO introduced me to hard drugs - LADY tells it all in a SHOCKING VIDEO.

A video of drug addicts in Coast disclosing how they got into hard drugs has emerged.

In the video, a lady alleges that Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, who has been accused of being a drug dealer, introduced her to hard drugs.





The lady says that she met Joho when she was looking for internship and instead of the controversial Governor helping her, he introduced her to hard drugs.





Other drug dealers in the video also blame Joho for their woes.





Is this real or the drug dealers are just confused.





Listen to the shocking video.



