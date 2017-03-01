How MIKE SONKO fell into hot soup for likening PETER KENNETH’s light skin to an Albino.

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko found himself in trouble with members of the Albino Community after he used albinism to mock Nairobi gubernatorial competitor, Peter Kenneth.





Sonko, who vowed never to work with Kenneth likened the latter’s light skin color to an albino during a disastrous interview on Citizen TV.





Chairman of the Albinism Society of Kenya, nominated MP, Isaac Mwaura, issued a statement demanding an unequivocal apology from the flamboyant politician.





Mwaura posted on Facebook:





“Mike Mbuvi Sonko must in no equivocal terms apologize for demonizing and abusing Hon Peter Kenneth using the God given status of albinism.”





“It’s totally uncalled for to use our condition in derogatory terms in order to settle political scores. Mr. Sonko should know that persons with albinism are Kenyans too and who have a right to be elected into any office.”





“He should avoid misleading his supporters that Hon Kenneth has albinism. To abuse people because of their skin colour is to go against article 27 of the constitution of which the elected Senator of Nairobi swore to uphold and protect.





“Sonko should also tell us of what he thinks of our dear first lady Margaret Kenyatta and even President Barrack Obama.”





