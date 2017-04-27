How Kenyans on social media reacted to NASA’s ‘big announcement’ at Uhuru Park.

Thursday, April 27, 2017- After keeping their supporters and the country at large in suspense for so long, National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders finally named their presidential candidate who will face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the upcoming general elections.





As many had predicted, ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga was unveiled as the Presidential candidate with Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate.





The remaining three co-principals; ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi will take the premier secretary with his two deputies being Isaac Ruto and Moses Wetangula.





Below are some of the reaction on twitter.