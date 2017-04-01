How Kenyans mourned shocking death of Churchill Show comedian Emmanuel Makori aka Ayeiya

On Friday, Kenyans took to social media to pay tribute to celebrated Churchill Show comedian Emmanuel Makori Nyambane better known as AKA or Ayeiya Poa Poa.





Mr. Makori met his death in a grisly road accident along Lang’ata Road in the morning of 14th April 2017 en route from Carnivore for the recording of Churchill Show.





He enjoyed immense popularity for rib cracking jokes that were devoid of tribal connotations and below is how Kenyans reacted to the shocking news.