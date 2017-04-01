How JOHO’s secret lover, TARMIYA, almost ruined his marriage, “Huyu jamaa ni fisi”

Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, is a well known womanizer who has an appetite for young ladies.





Although Joho is married, he finds it hard to zip up.





Snoops have whispered to us how a s3xy lady called Tarmiya who resides in London almost ruined his marriage.





He met the lady during one of his frequent visits to his brother’s residence in London.





The handsome Governor was secretly cheating on his wife Madina with the s3xy lady.





We are informed that Joho had promised to marry the lady but things went south after he impregnated her and denied the pregnancy.





She flew all the way from London to Kenya demanding to be recognized as Joho’s second wife.





That was late last year.





She camped at Joho’s residence demanding to be recognized as the second wife.





However, the flashy Governor rejected her and the child they sired together.





To make matters worse, Joho is said to be distant relatives with the lady’s father, Mzee Jeylani, who hails from Tanzania.





An insider informed us that Joho’s elder brother, Abu, intervened when the lady threatened to spill out his dirt to the media.





She wanted to file a case in court accusing him of child neglect but the matter was solved in private after the intervention of Joho’s elder brother.





She couldn’t understand why the wealthy Governor abandoned her without any financial support after she fell pregnant.





Sources whispered to us that Joho’s elder brother Abu who is a tycoon, silenced her with money after she threatened to spill out the dirt to the media.





He has been paying her money for monthly up-keep hoping that she will not spill out the dirt to the media.





The Kenyan DAILY POST