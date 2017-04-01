HITLER reacts to WAITITU’s shock win over KABOGO in Kiambu (HILARIOUS VIDEO)

It is without a doubt the biggest shock in the Jubilee Party primaries after Ferdinand Waititu trounced incumbent, William Kabogo, in the race for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat.





Kabogo was the overwhelming favorite due to his deep pockets but it seems residents of Kiambu were fed up with his bravado and sent him packing.





As the country comes to terms with this unexpected outcome, some creative guy has made the famous Hitler video to show his reaction to this shocking result.





Watch the clip below.



