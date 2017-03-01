HILARIOUS!! Watch gun-toting thugs try to rob a magician in broad daylight (VIDEO)

These thugs thought they had found their victim but the guy they tried robbing was a magician and pulled a first one on them.





He distracted them with a simple magic trick and as they were wrapping their heads around the trick, he had disarmed them and was now calling the shots.





That is how the hunter became the hunted and they ended up giving him their wallets and left with their tails between their legs.





Watch the hilarious video below.



