HILARIOUS: This is Governor JOHO’s current situation after ‘fighting’ UHURU (VIDEO)

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is under siege from Government agencies.





The fierce critic of the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto has had his bank accounts frozen as KRA investigates tax evasion claims.





Joho is also accused of forging his KCSE certificate which has seen him record a statement with the police.





This video captures Joho’s predicament as he tries to outwit the Government. Will he succeed?





