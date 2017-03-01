HILARIOUS: How men from Karen and Kariobangi react when ignored by a S3XY LADY (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Lifestyle, Videos 06:26
This hilarious video captures aptly how men from different hoods in Nairobi react when they get snubbed by a s3xy lady.
The guys from Karen - an epitome of the leafy suburbs tend to take it easy but their counterparts from Kariobangi and Eastlands in general result to hurling insults.
If you need a good laugh, then this hilarious video will leave you in stitches.
Watch the video below.
