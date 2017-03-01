High school girls go bonkers after meeting rapper KING KAKA! Watch VIDEO

These high school girls got emotional and broke down into tears after meeting rapper, King Kaka.





The girls ambushed the celebrated rapper at an event and requested for his autograph while others posed with him for pictures.





However, one female student couldn’t believe she had actually met the ‘Ligi Soo’ hit-maker and lost it.





She started crying while saying how much she loves him as the clearly amused rapper tried to calm her by hugging her.





Watch the video below:



