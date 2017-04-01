He's lucky! 10 PHOTOs of the S£XY Air Hostess NTV's KEN MIJUNGU has married.

SIR PETER KARANJA , 04:48

NTV anchor, Ken Mijungu, is the latest media  personality to walk down the aisle.

Mijungu exchanged vows with his long-time fiancee, Laureen, in a private wedding ceremony attended  by close friends, workmates and family members.

Mijungu’s newly wed wife is an air-hostess at Kenya Airways.

She has  striking beauty that few men find it hard to resist.



Here are 10 photos of Mijungu’s newly wed wife.










The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

LATEST KENYAN JOBS AND VACANCIES

Loading...

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno