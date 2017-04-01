He's lucky! 10 PHOTOs of the S£XY Air Hostess NTV's KEN MIJUNGU has married.Gossip and Drama, Photos 04:48
NTV anchor, Ken Mijungu, is the latest media personality to walk down the aisle.
Mijungu exchanged vows with his long-time fiancee, Laureen, in a private wedding ceremony attended by close friends, workmates and family members.
Mijungu’s newly wed wife is an air-hostess at Kenya Airways.
She has striking beauty that few men find it hard to resist.
Here are 10 photos of Mijungu’s newly wed wife.