Here is why UHURU almost fainted in Narok! RAILA will urinate (Look at these PHOTOs carefully)

Friday April 7, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta received a rousing welcome in Narok County on Friday when he went there to campaign for his presidential bid.
Uhuru, who was accompanied by his Deputy, William Ruto, pitched tent at Emurrua Dikir Constituency where he laid the foundation stone for Dikkir Level 4 Hospital.
“Once complete, the Sh 200 million hospital will be equipped with modern imaging facilities, a modern laboratory and theater, radiology and surgical equipment,” the President said.