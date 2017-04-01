Here is why MUSILA dumped Wiper! It was after KALONZO rigged him out in broad daylight.

Wiper Democratic Movement chairman, David Musila, resigned from the party a day after he was rigged out of Wiper nominations in Kitui County.





Musila had won the Wiper ticket but was rigged out by the Returning Officer who instead announced Kitui Governor, Julius Malombe, as the winner.





According to the Returning Officer, who was acting on orders from Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musila was marginally beaten by Malombe after garnering 74,308 compared to the Governor’s 88,328.





But according to actual results, Musila had beaten Malombe with over 10,000 votes.





Musila a ccused Kalonzo Musyoka of having a hand in his loss.





Musila, who is also the Kitui Senator, said he will vie as an independent candidate and he will support the NASA candidate in the upcoming General Election.





