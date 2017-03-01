Here is UHURU’s brilliant political strategy of sending RAILA ODINGA to Bondo in August.

With only four months remaining to the August 8 th General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta has put a strategy that will see him re-elected by 10 am on that day .





The President and his team want to make sure that they have increased his votes by 10-15 percent from the ones he got in 2013.





Uhuru aims to gain this percentage from the perceived 13 battleground Counties that have been declared as swing Counties.





In order to achieve this dream, Jubilee seeks to campaign based on its development record which the party's vice chairman, David Murathe, claims has been splendid.





"We can only do better and we can improve on 2013. The Jubilee record speaks for itself," Murathe said.





He also said Uhuru will launch multibillion projects in those 13 swing Counties so that he can win votes more than opposition leaders.





The perceived swing Counties include Nairobi, Bungoma, Isiolo, Turkana, Kisii, Marsabit, Samburu, Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Kajiado, Nyamira, Narok, and Garissa.





The Kenyan DAILY POST