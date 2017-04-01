Here is the TRUTH, the NASA flag bearer is not RAILA ODINGA - KALONZO’s camp insists

Thursday April 13, 2017 - Wiper Democratic Movement Secretary General, Hassan Omar, has said the National Super Alliance (NASA) is yet to identify the presidential flag bearer who will challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.





Speaking during the launch of the Citizen Manifesto Initiative in Mombasa on Wednesday , Omar said Raila Odinga is not the NASA presidential candidate as claimed by ODM Secretary General, Dr Agnes Zani.





“Whatever is..



