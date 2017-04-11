Here is the TRUTH about the man who was arrested in Buru Buru with 300 ATM cards and PINs! (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - Police arrested a man in Buru Buru over the weekend with a stockpile of ATM cards and PINs.





The man is said to be an agent of a local bank but doubles up as a shylock.





When his clients take a loan, they hand over their ATM cards and PIN to the agent. When the salary checks in on an agreed date, the Shylock keys in the PI N and settles the loan.





The customer then either comes for the card and PIN or takes a new loan.





Since the ‘Shylock’ business is not approved by the CBK, it seems one of his clients set him up to the police probably after falling out and he was arrested and handed over to the...



