Here is the ruthless Kayole police officer who kills thugs and documents it on Facebook (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - As the debate on the extra-judicial killings rages on following the Eastleigh incident, another cop from Kayole is making headlines.





The police officer by the name Hessy has a unique way of dealing with thugs that are reigning terror on Kayole residents and Eastlands at large.





Having tracked and identified the miscreants, he goes online to warn them to change their ways or face his fury. This allows their friends, neighbours and family to warn them.





However, if they don’t heed his warning, Hessy sends them to their maker and documents everything on a Facebook group by the name ‘Kayole My Kingdom; together we can make it a safe place’





See the posts and photos in the next page.



