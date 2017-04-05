Here is the racist advert that Nivea shared and pulled down after public uproar (PHOTO)

Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - German skin care company, Nivea, is getting a backlash after their deodorant ad was deemed as racist.





The ad, which appeared in a Facebook post, featured a back of a woman’s head with long, wavy, dark hair and the caption ‘White is Purity’.





They have pulled down the ad after people protested that the slogan is racist, and after others hijacked the ad’s online campaign with comments about white supremacy.





Last year, Chinese detergent company, Qiaobi, was forced to apologized for an ad that showed a light-skinned Chinese woman throwing a black man covered in paint into a washing machine and after undergoing a wash, the man emerged as a light-skinned, clean Chinese man.





See the ad that has stoked controversy below.